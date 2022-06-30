Advisor Resource Council Has $242,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock opened at $300.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.15 and a 200-day moving average of $373.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a one year low of $295.59 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

