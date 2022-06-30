Advisor Resource Council Has $287,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisor Resource Council reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 36,485 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Comcast were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.65.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $39.33 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $178.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.