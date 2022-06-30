Advisor Resource Council Has $471,000 Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,605 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2,601.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period.

PTMC stock opened at $34.54 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86.

