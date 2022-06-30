Advisor Resource Council Has $496,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $76.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

