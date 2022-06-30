Advisor Resource Council Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,994 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.09 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.24 and a 200-day moving average of $110.09.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.