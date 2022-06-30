Advisor Resource Council Has $544,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Wright Fund Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,560 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,000,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,321,000 after purchasing an additional 884,546 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 721,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 794,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,795,000 after purchasing an additional 612,377 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $113.87 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average of $130.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

