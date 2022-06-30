Advisor Resource Council Has $682,000 Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,373 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in CBRE Group by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Shares of CBRE opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.78.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.