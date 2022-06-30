Advisor Resource Council Has $852,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Advisor Resource Council reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST opened at $469.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $393.88 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

