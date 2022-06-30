Advisor Resource Council Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Adobe were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $368.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $398.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $174.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

