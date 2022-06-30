Advisor Resource Council Lowers Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,150 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,084,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock opened at $114.01 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.85 and its 200 day moving average is $122.90.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.