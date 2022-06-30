Advisor Resource Council Lowers Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Advisor Resource Council reduced its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in MSCI were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MSCI by 18.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in MSCI by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in MSCI by 4,601.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in MSCI by 24.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $415.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.97.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

