Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 12,931 Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDP. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 127,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period.
NYSE LDP opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $27.75.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.
