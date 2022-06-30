Advisor Resource Council Sells 110,399 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,399 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 346,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,574 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 615,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,711,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,497,000 after purchasing an additional 370,362 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 59,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,835,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,933,000 after purchasing an additional 848,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

