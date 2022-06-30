Advisor Resource Council Sells 16,620 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,620 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Lennar were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 3,322.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 43,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Lennar by 23.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 452,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,384 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $69.64 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average of $87.38.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

