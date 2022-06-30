Advisor Resource Council Sells 1,836 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $1,834,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 359,570 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,964,000 after purchasing an additional 57,747 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,828 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,499 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,535 shares of company stock worth $12,071,661. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. OTR Global cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.41.

NYSE:DKS opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

