Advisor Resource Council Sells 28,632 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,632 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $10,022,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 322,163 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

