Advisor Resource Council Sells 3,406 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $324,914,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3,628.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 428,234 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,477,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,568,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,113,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

