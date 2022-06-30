Advisor Resource Council Sells 43,558 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,558 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Uniti Group by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). Uniti Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

