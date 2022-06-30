Advisor Resource Council Sells 6,751 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Advisor Resource Council cut its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,369,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $269,158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,656,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 5.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,939,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,669,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,258 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

