Advisor Resource Council Sells 83,298 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,298 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

