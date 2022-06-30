Advisor Resource Council Sells 876 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Advisor Resource Council reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after purchasing an additional 906,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,408,000 after buying an additional 143,817 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,966,000 after buying an additional 416,138 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,953,000 after buying an additional 252,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,273,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,166,000 after buying an additional 160,593 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.22.

American Water Works stock opened at $145.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.45 and a 1-year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

