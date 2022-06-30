Advisor Resource Council Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in 3M were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

MMM opened at $129.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $128.19 and a 1 year high of $203.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

