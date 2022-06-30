Advisor Resource Council Trims Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in LKQ were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 215,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after buying an additional 159,337 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.81%.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.