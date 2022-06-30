Advisor Resource Council Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,591 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,604,000. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SLY opened at $80.41 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.12 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.86.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.