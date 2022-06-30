Advisor Resource Council Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,031 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $47.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

