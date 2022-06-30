Advisor Resource Council Trims Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 129,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

DGRO opened at $47.75 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23.

