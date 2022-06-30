AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 176 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,695,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 665.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,231 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 42,885 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,233,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $97.40 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.70 and a 200-day moving average of $104.31.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

