AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 307 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $46.27 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

