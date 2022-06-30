AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $825,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 46,985 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 143,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,616,000 after buying an additional 34,710 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 149,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

RPV opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.56. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $88.97.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.