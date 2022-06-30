AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $235,000 Stock Position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 324,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,723,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 91,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 93,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DBEF opened at $35.14 on Thursday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44.

