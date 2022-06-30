AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $257,000 Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,113,000 after buying an additional 682,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,430,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,429,000 after acquiring an additional 269,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,342,000 after acquiring an additional 51,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,571,000 after acquiring an additional 145,059 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,635,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,681 shares during the period. 55.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BXMT opened at $27.89 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $41,319.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $29,609.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,149 shares of company stock valued at $312,481. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

