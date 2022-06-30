AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $263,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period.

BIL opened at $91.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.40 and a 1 year high of $91.48.

