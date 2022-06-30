AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $274,000 Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 613,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,199,000 after purchasing an additional 157,586 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,368,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $5,635,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,074.3% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 58,795 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.77.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $96.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.92 and its 200-day moving average is $110.73. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $93.43 and a one year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.081 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

