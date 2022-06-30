AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 335 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,748,000 after buying an additional 387,502 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,900,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,884,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,676,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,208.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,156,000 after buying an additional 211,031 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $182.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.41. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $205.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

