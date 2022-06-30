AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 1,671.1% from the May 31st total of 92,600 shares. Currently, 38.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Benchmark cut AeroClean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

AERC opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. AeroClean Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $117.35.

AeroClean Technologies ( NASDAQ:AERC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AeroClean Technologies stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.10% of AeroClean Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroClean Technologies Company Profile

AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19.

