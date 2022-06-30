Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Price Target Cut to €111.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €113.00 ($120.21) to €111.00 ($118.09) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($121.28) to €107.00 ($113.83) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris to €134.00 ($142.55) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.20.

OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $140.25 on Wednesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.72.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

