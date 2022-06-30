AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues Earnings Results

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.35-$1.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.35-1.65 EPS.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,597.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AeroVironment by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AeroVironment by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.29.

AeroVironment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.