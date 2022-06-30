Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $194.57.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $117.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.05. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $112.38 and a 52-week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,218,000 after purchasing an additional 238,069 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after acquiring an additional 150,170 shares during the period. CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $21,386,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 449.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 128,750 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 181,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,634,000 after acquiring an additional 111,908 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

