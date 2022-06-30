AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAR) Short Interest Down 77.6% in June

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the May 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AGBAR stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15. AGBA Acquisition has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.66.

