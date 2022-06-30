ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AGESY. ING Group began coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($40.96) to €42.70 ($45.43) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($47.34) to €45.50 ($48.40) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.93.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Shares of AGESY opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.62. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $2.0559 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.