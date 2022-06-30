Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Holdings Lifted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,134,572,000 after purchasing an additional 401,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,866,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,871 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,752,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,770,000 after purchasing an additional 138,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,892,000 after purchasing an additional 544,288 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $117.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $179.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

