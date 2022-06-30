Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $117.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.07.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

