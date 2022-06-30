Agilent Technologies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Agilent Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Agilent Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of A opened at $117.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.07. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 169.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 171.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

