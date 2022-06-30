AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the May 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 102.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGL Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of AGLNF opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. AGL Energy has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.39.

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

