AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Short Interest Update

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 156.0% from the May 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIKI opened at $5.79 on Thursday. AIkido Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AIkido Pharma stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) by 247.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,284 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of AIkido Pharma worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.