Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.50. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.34.

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26,745 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 82,584 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

