Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.50. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26,745 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 82,584 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.
