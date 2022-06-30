Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $92.04 and last traded at $92.62, with a volume of 139375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.53.

Specifically, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total transaction of $952,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,365,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total value of $42,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,797,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,871,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 667,936 shares of company stock valued at $90,718,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HSBC dropped their price target on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.44 and its 200 day moving average is $147.58. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

