Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Increased to C$10.60 by Analysts at Bank of America

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from C$10.25 to C$10.60 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upgraded Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alamos Gold to a buy rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.16.

TSE AGI opened at C$9.35 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.42.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$233.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.5505965 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -17.99%.

In other news, Director Paul Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$279,000.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

