Albert D Mason Inc. Acquires New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $90.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.61. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

