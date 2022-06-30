Albert D Mason Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 33.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP stock opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 2.94. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCP. Mizuho boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

